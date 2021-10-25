Hibbing Native Scott Perunovich Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – This week, former UMD standout Scott Perunovich was been named AHL Player of the Week.

The Hibbing native notched one goal and five assists in three games for the Springfield Thunderbirds. Perunovich missed all of last season, but now leads the league in assists and points as the 23-year-old has found the scoresheet in his last five games.