New Gift Shop Moves into Former Lake County Chronicle Building

Fuzzly's Gifts Opened on Sept. 1 of 2021

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – “It’s a great feeling to see the accomplishment. We did all of the work ourselves,” said April Whitt, owner of Fuzzly’s Gifts.

The past year and a half have been a whirlwind for Whitt and her husband Mark.

“We decided that the purchase of the building was meant to be, and there was a reason behind it, we just didn’t know it yet,” said Whitt.

After purchasing the old Lake County Chronicle building a year-and-a-half ago, on September 1st, the couple opened this new shop known as Fuzzly’s Gifts along Waterfront Drive in Two Harbors.

“Fuzzlys is the name coming from my husband’s nickname when he was younger and had fuzzy hair all over the place,” said Whitt.

With a unique name, it’s only fitting to sell unique items. From handcrafted finds to upcycled gifts, Whitt wants customers to know there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“I get to meet a lot of new faces, hear their story, why they’re in town, if they live in town, I get to meet new people that live here,” said Whitt.

After learning she’d been diagnosed with MS, Whitt, a former nurse, is looking forward to a new chapter as Fuzzly’s becomes a staple in this North Shore community.

The Whitt’s encourage all local makers and artists to reach out if they’re interested in selling products inside Fuzzly’s Gifts.

In the next few weeks, local artist Eric Klepinger will be painting a massive mural of Sasquatch, the store’s new mascot.