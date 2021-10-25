New This Year: Nominations for ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Due by Monday, Nov. 1

More Than 150 Families will be Chosen to Receive the 'Best Christmas Ever' in 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – The clock is ticking! Nominations for this year’s Best Christmas Ever are coming to a close.

Northlanders have until Monday, Nov. 1 to nominate a family in need this holiday season.

Don Liimatainen, founder of Best Christmas Ever, says the organization plans to surpass its goal of helping more than 150 families this year.

Each year from Sept. 1 – early Nov., the organization looks for families who have fallen on tough times through no fault of their own.

There are three rules when it comes to nominating a family.

The recipient must have children in the home The recipient can’t nominate themselves The recipient has fallen on tough times through no fault of their own

“Nominations are open to everybody. This year it is wild with everything that’s going on in the world with stress and pressure from various reasons,” said Liimatainen.

Click here to nominate a Northland family in need this holiday season.