St. Louis County Atty. Will Conduct ‘Careful Review’ Of Proctor H.S. Football Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Attorney’s released its first statement Monday involving the recent criminal investigation involving some members of the Proctor High School football program.

County Attorney Kimberly Maki said her office has received the Proctor Police Department’s reports on the investigation and “will conduct a thorough and careful review of the evidence before making any charging decisions.”

The statement goes on to say, “The County Attorney’s Office is aware of the community’s interest and desire to see timely results of the criminal investigation. The charging decisions will made carefully and without undue delay. Given the amount of evidence to review, it is impossible to commit to a specific timeline. Beyond this, there will be no further comment, and the office will not respond to additional inquiries at this time.”

This comes after Proctor’s football season was canceled soon after the allegations of misconduct were made public and after longtime coach Derek Parendo resigned.