Stores Gearing Up for Hunting Season

Northwest outlet in Superior received their hunting clothing items a few weeks ago.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Clothing stores are getting their gear in for hunting season.

They are seeing people come in to purchase their blaze orange clothing, cover scents and more as hunting season approaches in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“We never know if it’s going to be 20 degrees and snowing or if it’s going to be sunny and 70 degrees with a nice breeze. You never quite know how to prepare. So it’s never too busy in here when we get to that time when people are going out and doing the hunting,” Northwest Outlet Employee, Scott Miller says.

Firearm hunting season starts November 6th in Minnesota and November 20th in Wisconsin