Superior’s Ross Rivord Commits to UMD Football

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Superior’s Ross Rivord announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the UMD football team.

This past season, Rivord led the Spartans defense with 34 total tackles. On the offensive side of the ball, he added 168 yards and four touchdowns.