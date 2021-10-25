Superior’s Tayler McMeekin Continues Stellar Freshman Year with Trip to Cross Country State Tournament

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What a season it has been for Superior’s Tayler McMeekin.

After winning the Lake Superior Conference title two weeks ago, the freshman qualified for the state tournament by finishing sixth in sectionals. McMeekin has been a quick study too, as she began running last year during the start of the COVID pandemic for what was only supposed to be a way for her to stay in shape for her soccer season.

“I was finishing out my 7th-grade year at home so I just kept busy by running. And that’s all really when it started. It’s definitely getting to be a sport that I love, which I didn’t expect that, but it’s really fun,” said McMeekin.

The WIAA cross country championships will take place this Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.