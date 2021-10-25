Update: Names Released Following Fatal Small Plane Crash Near Ashland

Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Zupke Released the Names of the Deceased Monday Morning

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) – Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury.

Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Zupke confirms 29-year-old Aaron Mika, and 21-year-old Aleah Mika died as a result of the crash.

The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400 residents located about 80 miles from Duluth.

Martin Ollanketo says he and his wife were watching TV when they heard what sounded like a bomb.

The plane crash destroyed their front porch.

Ollanketo said he tried to help the victims but to no avail.

The homeowners knew the couple killed, recounting their graduation parties that they attended.