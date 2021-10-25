Warming Centers Preparing to Open

DULUTH, Minn. — A few shelters in the twin ports say the need to help the homeless community is growing as both supplies and space to house more people are continuously in-demand.

The new executive director of CHUM, John Cole, says Duluth’s homeless population is only getting bigger.

The Rainbow Center, which CHUM oversees, is going to open as a warming shelter next month.

Then in January, it’s moving over to a bigger facility in Lincoln Park.

In terms of pandemic protocols, there will be testing and vaccination services there, but the rainbow center will need extra hands-on-deck to help out with sanitizing and spacing people away from each other.

“That would help us tremendously to be able to serve the population and to ensure cleanliness and sanitation between each overnight shift,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.

Meanwhile, across the bridge in Superior, the Harbor House Crisis Shelter is open year-round.

Right now, one of its locations is temporarily shut down because of staffing shortages.

Its facilities provide transitional housing and staff help with case management and living skills.

They can also help with permanent housing support for those who qualify.

Lately, they’ve seen more women who need temporary housing and they’re grateful for the community members who have been stepping up and donating recently.

“We’re so thankful. People are donating blankets. We are just really having more donation drives and just getting more prepared for kids with winter clothing and the women with winter clothing as well,” Harbor House Crisis Shelter, Chelsea Branley says.

Also in Superior, the Ruth House just opened for the colder months last week.

It will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until the spring when temperatures stay above 30 degrees consistently.