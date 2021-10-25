YWCA Duluth Receives Grant

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth YWCA received a large grant from the AT&T Foundation to improve some of its programs that will help girls in the community.

The organization has a “Girl Power” program that had to pivot to less in-person services during the pandemic that it’s now bringing back.

Each program is designed for girls in grades 3 through 8 and it gives them opportunities to work on schoolwork, STEM programming and leadership development.

The $15,000 grant will help provide computer access and tutoring support in its downtown building to support each child’s academic success and personal growth.

“Just figuring out who we are. So trying to create that safe space and give them some opportunities to explore some activities that they might not be able to access on their own,” YWCA Duluth Executive Director, Meg Litts says.

The grant will also help pay for transportation to help kids get to the program.