CEC Boys Soccer Fall in Double OT to Mahtomedi in Class AA Quarterfinals

Jordan Aultman scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

IRONDALE, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team pushed two-seeded Mahtomedi to double overtime, but Lucas Yee Yick would score the game-winner for the Zephyrs as they topped the Lumberjacks 2-1 Tuesday night in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Jordan Aultman scored the lone goal for CEC, who finished the season with a 12-5-2 overall record.