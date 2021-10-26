City Crews Responding to a Water Main Break in Congdon Park

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Congdon Park neighborhood.

The break was reported Tuesday morning and is located near East 4th Street and Pinewood Lane.



City officials say water has been shut off on the 3800 block of East 4th Street to Pinewood Lane, and from Pinewood Lane to Crescent View Avenue.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.