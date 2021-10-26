College Volleyball: UMD Tops Michigan Tech in Five-Set Thriller, UWS Falls at Home to UW-Stout

The Bulldogs picked up a home win, while the Yellowjackets couldn't build off a great start to their match.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match that would go the distance, the UMD volleyball team got the win over Michigan Tech 3-2 Tuesday night at Romano Gym.

Cianna Selbitchka led the Bulldogs with 19 kills as they extend their win streak to five straight.

In Division III action, UW-Superior won the first set in their match against UW-Stout. But the Blue Devils rallied to win the final three as they picked up the road win 3-1 at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.