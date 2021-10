CSS Men’s Soccer Tops Saint John’s to Snap Six-Game Winless Streak

DULUTH, Minn. – Jordan Finneran would score in the 88th minute to give the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team the 2-1 win over Saint John’s Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

Chris Galley also scored for the Saints, who snapped a six-game winless streak.