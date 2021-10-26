Duluth Denfeld’s Joe Eklund Named Finalist for Mr. Soccer Award

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, Duluth Denfeld’s Joe Eklund was named a finalist for the 2021 Class AA Mr. Soccer award.

The senior striker finished this past season with 17 goals and four assists. And although he didn’t win the award, he says it was an honor to be nominated.

This is the second straight season that Denfeld has had a finalist for the award as last year Keegan Chastey was nominated.