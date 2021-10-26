Grand Rapids Names Practice Field After Legendary Coach Tom Drazenovich

Drazenovich coached and taught at Grand Rapids from 1971 to 2001 and was also very involved in several athletic programs, including football, track and basketball.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Monday night, the Grand Rapids School Board approved that the Thunderhawks practice football field be named after legendary coach Tom Drazenovich.

He coached and taught at Grand Rapids from 1971 to 2001. He was also very involved in several athletic programs, including football, track and basketball. Drazenovich, who is originally from Naskwauk, was also credited for starting the weight room and strength program for the Thunderhawks.