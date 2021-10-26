Officials Hope ‘WICsconsin Enrollment Week’ Helps More Sign Up For Assistance

WIC provides info on health nutrition, breastfeeding, and more, as well as money for certain nutrient-rich foods.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- This week across the state of Wisconsin, community agencies are helping expecting and current mothers, and other legal guardians of kids under five sign up for the Women, Infants and Children, or “WIC”, assistance program.

Eligibility and the amount of money vary based on income and the size of the household.

Officials at the Northeast Wisconsin Community Services Agency (NWCSA) Douglas County WIC Program off Tower Avenue in Superior say many don’t know that if they’re on Badger Care or SNAP Assistance, they can still apply for WIC.

“During pregnancy, even before pregnancy, nutrition and health are so very important,” said Mary Mahan, Registered Dietitian and WIC Director of the NWCSA Douglas County WIC Program.

“And WIC can provide these specific nutrients that are needed during that time, but also the dietitian can help guide that person to make good decisions,” she said.

While this week is “WICsconsin Enrollment Week” anyone can apply for the program anytime online, and they will be referred to the Douglas County office.