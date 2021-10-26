Prep Football: Cloquet, Two Harbors Advance to Section Semi-Finals

The Lumberjacks and Agates moved one step closer to their respective section championship games.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals, Cloquet knocked off Duluth Denfeld 34-12 at Bromberg Field for Tom Lenarz’s 100th head coach victory.

The Lumberjacks move on to face top-seeded North Branch on Saturday.

And in Section 7AAA, it was Two Harbors all over Hibbing 46-14 at Egerdahl Field. The Agates will face Aitkin in the section semi-finals on Saturday.