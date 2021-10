Season Ends in Class A Quarterfinals for Proctor Girls Soccer Team

Kelsey Tangen scored for the Rails, who end their season at 10-8-2.

IRONDALE, Minn. – In the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals, it was Minnehaha Academy over Proctor 9-1 Tuesday night.

