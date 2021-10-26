Statewide Virtual Manufacturing Fair Takes Place Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Walz declared October Manufacturing Month in the state in an effort to get more people into the field.

The average salary in the industry is more than $70,000 a year in Minnesota, which is 10 percent higher than other industries in the state.

Right now, there are more than 8,000 job openings in Minnesota manufacturing facilities.

The commissioner of the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development says the industry needs more workers as the national supply chain issues continue.

“We need to be really assertive here to give job seekers exposure to these opportunities just to get exposure to those fields. I think a lot of people just don’t know what’s out there. So we are trying to elevate the profile of these businesses and do everything we can to connect job seekers to these opportunities,” MN Deed Commissioner, Steve Grove says.

There’s an online job fair for manufacturing employment opportunities coming up this Thursday. Most manufacturing jobs only need a high school degree and on-site job training.

