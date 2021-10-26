‘The Amazing Kreskin’ Coming to Duluth’s West Theatre

The Show is Happening Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re into mind-blowing entertainment, you’ll want to head to the West Theatre in Duluth Wednesday, Oct. 27.

First rising to fame back in the 1970s, the Amazing Kreskin is still going strong, performing across the world at the age of 83.

Kreskin is making a stop in Duluth Wednesday and needs your support to witness his natural wonder.

He claims to be able to read the thoughts of members of the audience, allowing him to find hidden objects all while touching base with his comedic side.

“Don’t be surprised if I cause some very unusual behavior to take place apart of a few people in the audience who I’ve never met before, spoken to before, and their reaction to certain things, maybe something they never thought they would ever do in their life,” said Kreskin.

Doors of the West Theatre will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $22-$26 depending on seating. Click here for more information.