Therapy Dogs Help UWS Students After Midterms

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The University of Wisconsin Superior offered a special type of study break to students at the Jim Dan Hill Library today.

UWS students finished their midterm exams last week, and local therapy dog owners brought their furry friends to the campus, helping students relax.

Four dogs and a hedgehog made appearances in the campus library to give students cuddles and kisses.

The group of pet owners go to different high school and college campuses across the Northland around exam season in hopes of helping students calm their test anxiety.

“I think this really helps with the mental health aspect because that’s one thing that’s definitely overlooked, so with us focusing more on mental health with these therapy dogs helps declare all of the health that we need,” said student Julieann Reindl.

The group of four-legged friends will be back at UWS this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the end of the year around final exams week.