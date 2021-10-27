Duluth Consignment Shop Stocked With Winter Apparel

DULUTH, Minn. – With the weather turning cooler, a Duluth consignment shop has ditched its summer items for winter apparel.

The Great Lakes Gear Exchange on East 4th Street has more than 1,600 consigners with cold-weather items in their store right now.

The switchover to winter was made in early October and will continue until the end of March with a variety of used items to keep outdoor enthusiasts outfitted.

“We have skis, snowboards, snowshoes, down jackets, all sorts of clothing for the cold weather around here. It’s great to have a resource like this in the community where you can either sell your gear that you don’t wear or use anymore as well as find new stuff at an affordable rate,” said Nils Anderson, owner of the Great Lakes Gear Exchange.

The shop can’t control the stock of gear, as it is all consigned, but buyers and sellers are encouraged to stop by before the busy holiday season.