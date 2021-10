Duluth East Boys Soccer Advances to Class AAA State Semi-Finals

The Greyhounds move on to face Rosemount in the state semi-finals next week.

IRONDALE, Minn. – The Duluth East boys soccer team defeated Moorhead 3-1 in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

The Greyhounds got goals from Kai Hoffman, William Smith and Jackson DesCombaz as Duluth East move on to face Rosemount in the state semi-finals. That game will take place next Wednesday at 10 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.