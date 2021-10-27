Fire Crews Respond to Home Fire, Explosion Near Tower

1/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Friends of the Northland FireWire via The Timberjay Newspaper)

2/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Friends of the Northland FireWire via The Timberjay Newspaper)

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Fire crews responded to the scene of a potential home explosion and subsequent fire in Greenwood Township near Tower Wednesday morning.

According to the Northland FireWire Facebook page, the fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of the Everett Bay Road.

One person was severely injured and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

Another person in the home has not yet been accounted for.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene including the Greenwood, Breitung Township, Tower, and Vermillion Lake Township fire departments and Tower and Virginia ambulance services.

The cause of the possible explosion and fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.