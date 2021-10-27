Hermantown Haunted Trail Fundraiser for the Community and Former Teacher

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown High School Student Council and Civility Club are hosting the school’s 3rd annual Haunted Trails fundraiser this Saturday, and 40 percent of the proceeds will go to the Dobinson family.

Former 9th-grade chemistry teacher, Tony Dobinson, was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer this past summer, preventing his return as a teacher this school year.

Tony is undergoing treatment for cancer, and Hermantown teachers, students, friends are fundraising to help with the family’s medical bills.

“Just always being supportive to them and make sure that they’re able to live a normal life and hopefully have no worries—any problems about paying for that or just for him in the hospital or all the treatment that he goes through and just making it easier on the Dobinson family,” said Hermantown High School Student Josh Summers.

The Halloween event starts Saturday night at 6:30 with a “mild scare” trail and at 8 with a “full scare” trail.

Admission tickets are $10, but you can get $2 off with a canned food donation. The high school will donate all of the collected canned goods to a local food bank.