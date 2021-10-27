Hermantown Native Blake Biondi Finding A Groove with UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Biondi scored in back-to-back games, helping the UMD men's hockey team sweep rivals Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend can now be known as the “Blake Biondi Breakout Week”.

The Hermantown native scored in back-to-back games, helping the UMD men’s hockey team sweep rivals Minnesota. Wednesday, Biondi talked about scoring in front of a jam-packed Amsoil Arena and how he’s been able to make the jump from his freshman to sophomore year.

“Yeah that one was awesome obviously. Our fans did an amazing job this week, second-largest is pretty special. Obviously against the Gophers makes it that much better so it was cool. Obviously last year was just really hard on everybody. So this year, there’s just normalcy. The guys I think, for one, just being close with the guys and getting that bond early was really important for everybody,” Biondi said.

“It’s great to see because we always knew it was there. I think last year, again a lot of inconsistency, but that’s expected with a young player coming out of high school. Blake’s a kid too that is used to scoring goals. He likes to score goals, right? And he’s got a few under his belt and you see that confidence growing,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

The Bulldogs will be idle this week as they’ll return to action next weekend with a road trip to Western Michigan.