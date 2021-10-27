Outfitters Preparing for Winter Camping

The business' manager says there's nothing quite like winter camping at the BWCA.

ELY, Minn. — Camping became more popular as people changed up their hobbies and habits during the pandemic, and that includes even camping in the cold.

The Piragis Northwoods Company in Ely is one of the few outfitting companies in the area which continues to draw in campers during the winter time.

The shelves are stocked with everything they need including sleds, snowshoes, stoves, tents, and sleeping bags that can still keep you warm even when it’s 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

“One of the best things about traveling up here in the winter is the quiet. You’ll never experience a quiet like this. It’s just silent in a way you wouldn’t expect especially after a fresh snow. You also might get the opportunity to see a lot of wildlife with less foliage on the trees,” Piragis Northwoods Company Winter Outfitting Manager, Tim Burton says.

With the shorter days when it gets darker earlier, you’ll have a better chance at catching the northern lights.