Prep Volleyball: Proctor, Esko Advance to Section 7AA Quarterfinals

The Rails move on to face Pine City in the quarterfinals while the Eskomos will be matched up against Rush City.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the first round of the Section 7AA volleyball tournament, Proctor got the sweep over Two Harbors 3-0 and Esko topped Hinckley-Finalyson 3-0.

