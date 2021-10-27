Preparations Underway for Chum Warming Center; Organizer Seek Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County officials say preparations have started once again to offer a warming center this winter for people experiencing homelessness in the Duluth area.

As part of the preparations, organizers are looking for volunteers and donations so they can be ready when the first cold night arrives.

While CHUM staff is always on-site when the warming center is open, at least two volunteers are needed every evening from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and in the morning from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers help with cleaning up, setting up, serving coffee, and distributing clothing and hygiene supplies.

Organizers say volunteer opportunities are also available when the building is not open to guests, including for sorting donations and cleaning.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older and are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To sign up as a volunteer, click here.

Donations of socks (cotton and thermal, adult sizes); men’s and women’s underwear (new); winter coats, hats, gloves, and mittens in adult sizes; hand warmers and foot warmers; backpacks and reusable bags, granola bars, and coffee can be brought to the Dorothy Day House at 1712 Jefferson Street between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Donations can also be dropped off at CHUM local at 102 West 2nd Street between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The warming center is open nightly, November 1 and April 1, as long as there are adequate staffing levels. The Warming Center will initially be located at the Rainbow Center downtown, 211 North 3rd Avenue East, but will move to a new, permanent location in Lincoln Park once renovations at the new site are complete.

The warming center is a collaboration between CHUM, Loaves & Fishes, the City of Duluth, St Louis County, and the Duluth HRA.

Anyone with questions about volunteering should contact Joel Kilgour at 218-340-4356.