The DECC is Installing a New Ice Plant

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is making some changes to the North Pioneer Hall refrigeration room, not long after an ammonia leak shut down the facility for a couple of days this past summer.

Home to the Duluth Curling Club, the facility began construction on Tuesday and plans to have the project completed in time for curling leagues to use the ice by the end of November.

The DECC is installing a new temporary ice plant for the curling floor system that will sit outside the building. The DECC plans for a completed permanent installation by the end of next year.

“So right now, we are doing a demolition of existing curling club ice plant, and then we’re prepping for the installation of a temporary ice plant that will be delivered later this week,” said DECC Director of Operations Jeff Stark. “We will tie in the piping from the temporary ice plant into the existing curling club floor system, and our hope is in the next couple weeks that a temporary system is tied in that we will have ice on this floor.”

The overall cost of the permanent ice plant installation project is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million and should be in service for about 40 years.