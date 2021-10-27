Turner’s Lone Goal Sends Cloquet-Carlton Girls Soccer to Class AA State Semi-Finals

The Lumberjacks move on to face top seed Benilde-St. Margaret's next Thursday in the state semi-finals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

IRONDALE, Minn. – Senior forward Katie Turner scored in the first half and that’s all her team would need as the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team knocked off St. Francis 1-0 in Class AA state qaurterfinals.

