Twin Metals to Appeal Federal Decision on Proposed Mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Twin Metals says it will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

Last week, the Biden administration ordered a mineral withdrawal study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a popular recreational area in the Superior National Forest.

The order also prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area.

Twin Metals CEO Kelly Osborne said Wednesday that the company plans to move forward with the project under existing law.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota,” said Osborne. “We have a viable mining project that we will move forward under existing law.”