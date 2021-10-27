UMD’s Soderberg, Jobst-Smith Heading Overseas for Women’s Hockey Olympic Trials

The pair will try and help their respective countries qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team is coming off a dominant sweep over St. Thomas and they’ll be on a break for the next few weeks. That’s because the Olympic trials for women’s hockey will be taking place overseas.

The Bulldogs will have two current players taking part in the tournament: goalie Emma Soderberg of Sweden and defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith of Germany. The pair will try and help their respective countries qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been offered so many opportunities with the national program and just to continue to travel throughout the world and meet new people and just play against different styles of hockey is amazing. Looking into trials, it’ll be a completely different experience and it will refresh me in my own way for when I come back and I think I’ll be prepared for our games coming up,” said Jobst-Smith.

“An amazing opportunity for both these athletes, as well as some other alums. And we hope the best for those teams that they can get in. It’s clearly a lifelong dream to play in the Olympics so a lot is riding on the next couple weeks for these guys,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The Olympic trials begin on November 11th. As for the Bulldogs, they’ll be back in action November 19th against Bemidji State.