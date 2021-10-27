Visit Duluth Launches New Tourism Website

DULUTH, Minn. – Visit Duluth on Wednesday announced the launch of its new website.

The group says the newly launched site shows Duluth as a premier vacation, outdoor, convention, and destination spot while also highlighting helpful information for visitors to the area.

To help get the new website up and running Visit Duluth says they teamed up with local marketing and advertising agency Swim Creative “to fill the website with all the sights, sounds, events, amenities, outdoor activities, and more than Duluth has to offer – plus, pages of practical tips and insights to guide visitors through the process of planning their trip.”

“In early 2020, it was time for a fresh new website to help us promote and expand tourism in our beautiful city,” says Anna Tanski, Visit Duluth’s President, and CEO, “Budget constraints caused by the pandemic meant it took longer than anticipated, with starts and stops along the way, but the new site is finally here and we were grateful to work with Swim Creative throughout this process. They’re a talented local agency that, as always, over-delivered. It’s truly an amazing site that allows people to experience Duluth virtually before coming to visit, and potentially, making Duluth their new home.”

