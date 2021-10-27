Vitta Pizza Opening Second Location In Duluth Next Year

DULUTH, Minn. — Vitta Pizza is opening a second location in Duluth over on Central Entrance next year in the former UPS building.

This spot will have a drive-up window so customers can grab the pizza they ordered online without ever leaving their cars.

The business has had its original location in Canal Park for the past 10 years, and the owner says he’s excited to expand to the opposite end of the city.

“I do think we may have more locals up here than tourists, and it’s great to just do the same thing we do in Canal up here, wood-fired pizza, the oven’s from Italy,” Brad Erickson, the owner of Vitta Pizza, said. “I ordered it three months ago, so hopefully it’ll be here by spring.”

Spring is when Erickson hopes to have his second location open, but he adds that the shortages for construction materials might throw off the schedule.

He hopes to hire around a dozen employees for the new location.