Wildcat Sanctuary Helps Severely Injured ‘Whistling Cat’

SANDSTONE, Minn. – On Wednesday the Wildcat Sanctuary, typically known for rescuing lions and tigers, said it was stepping in to help Rocket, a 4-pound tabby cat suffering from breathing issues.

The nonprofit says the “whistling cat” was injured by a dog when she was three months old causing damage to her eye and skull.

Founder Tammy Thies said, “The damage is making it very difficult for her to breathe and eat. She breathes through her mouth, so breathing while eating or drinking is very difficult for her. She is a very sweet cat who purrs all the time. Unfortunately, breathing while purring is even more difficult.”

Staff says Rocket is being examined by the Sanctuary veterinarian. She will receive radiographs and will most likely need a CT scan and surgery to make her more comfortable.

“We may be a big cat sanctuary, but we love cats of all sizes. When we heard about Rocket, we knew we just had to help. Our goal is to help her breathe more comfortably so she can live a long and healthy life she deserves.”

Rocket’s veterinary care is anticipated to cost thousands of dollars. The sanctuary is accepting donations towards Rocket’s medical care at WildcatSanctuary.org.