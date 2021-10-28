Biden at Capitol to Pitch $1.75T Agenda, Unite Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is traveling to Capitol Hill to pitch House Democrats on a dramatically scaled back domestic policy package.

It’s now $1.75 trillion and without a paid family leave program and other priorities.

But it’s still a sweeping proposal with new health care, free-prekindergarten, and climate change programs.

Later, the president will make remarks at the White House.

The president has wanted to announce at least the framework of a deal before departing later Thursday on global summits.

Progressive House Democrats want to see the fine print of the big domestic bill before voting on a related infrastructure measure.