Carlton/Wrenshall Girls, GNK Boys, Hibbing Girls, Rock Ridge Boys Winners at Cross Country Section Championships

The Cloquet Country Club hosted the section championship for cross country.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The section finals for cross country took place Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.

In 7A, the top overall girls team score went to Carlton/Wrenshall. The first girl to cross the finish line was Addison Burkhardt of South Ridge. On the boys side, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got the job done as a team. Cromwell Wright’s Noah Foster is your individual winner.

And in Section 7AA, the top girls team was Hibbing and Lexi Lamppa of Rock Ridge was the top overall finisher. For boys, the Wolverines were all over the map as they won the team title, thanks to a top performance from Cameron Stocke.

For the full results, click here.