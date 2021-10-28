City of Duluth Offers Date Night Childcare

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department offers a two-hour childcare service on November 5 as part of their new Date Night Childcare Program.

The childcare program charges eight dollars for each child between the ages five and 12. The service will be held at the Portman Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

The parks staff will conduct group games, art projects, and more for the kids.

“And this is a fun way just to try something different, so looking at Friday nights—give parents or guardians or caregivers a chance to take a night away for a couple of hours on their own, and we’ll have a fun night plan for the kids that join us,” said Duluth Parks and Recreation Specialist Sam Werle.

Limited space is available, so register to secure your child’s spot on the city of Duluth website.