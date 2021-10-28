Costco Hosts Grand Opening In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — “I think they will be impressed with their first time at a Costco,” Duluth Costco General Manager John Kuzas said Thursday.

The wholesale retail store is now officially open in Duluth.

“There was a lot of excitement this morning we had people lining up at about seven o’clock,” Kuzas said.

One of those people was Myra Cloud who has been a Costco member since 1996.

“My son just moved here from Fairbanks, Alaska. He worked at a store there, opened a store there. He decided wanted to come to Duluth. It’s the first time I’ve been to Duluth ever,” said Myra Cloud, of Duluth.

She was the first person in line to enter the store.

“It’s so amazing to see everything. All the bays are full. Everything is exactly perfectly set. I’ve been told you’ll never see it like this again. Only when a store opens does it look this great,” Cloud said.

With over $20 million in inventory, there’s something for everyone as the Christmas season nears.

“We’ve got a lot of great holiday items here including the PS5 and the Xbox and a lot of great deals on gifts for Christmas and the holiday season,” Kuzas said.

Although the 20 signup tents around the city are no more, people can still sign up in the entryway of the store.

All staff are required to wear masks while they are optional for customers.