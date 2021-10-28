Damiano Center Hosts Community Event

DULUTH, Minn.- The Damiano Center in Central Hillside hosts its annual Community Connect event, where they provide several different services to people in need.

One main goal of the community event is to get people ready for the colder seasons with health services, winter clothing, and food.

Various organizations provided vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, and assisted-living services to homeless people or at risk of becoming homeless.

“It’s really important to provide an opportunity for people to get warm—warm winter gear before we go into the winter,” said St. Louis County Housing and Homeless Planner Stacy Radosevich. “We know that our homeless numbers have increased, and people are struggling to pay their rents and their basic needs, and so, this provides an opportunity.”

The organization gave out snow boots, jackets, and more to all age groups, as the temperatures continue to drop in the Northland.

Sponsored by Members Cooperative Credit Union and Minnesota Power, the community event offered services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in collaboration with the Salvation Army and Loaves and Fishes.

“It pulls people together, and you can see it’s very well attended. I think people need to pull together—Community Connect—I think it’s a perfect name for it, and it gives people some hope that there’s help that they may not have known about previously,” said Radosevich.

The Damiano Center plans to host another community connect event in January, continuing its service throughout winter.