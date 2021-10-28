Duluth Marshall to Start Nature-Based School

DULUTH, Minn. — Excitement is building for a new nature-based school on the campus of Duluth Marshall.

The Forest School will serve 4-year-olds up to 4th graders.

The goal is to increase academic achievement, social skills and self-management skills.

Students will use Duluth Marshall’s campus, which sits on 40 acres of trails, fields and creeks — making for a natural place for outdoor learning.

“What we know is that when students can connect at a young age with that place in nature, regardless of where they go from here that that hopeful love of the earth will help promote stewardship and help them understand and problem-solve the complex issues as they get older,” said Matt Whittaker, principal for Forest School.

Thursday’s announcement of the new school included students pressing cider. This was all part of the school’s Apple Day and a way to get kids curious about nature.

“I think it’s just better for kids that are smaller than us just to be outside more than on like technology. I feel like it’s pretty important to be outside instead of just rotting your brains looking at something,” said Thomas Orn, a 6th grader at Duluth Marshall.

Enrollment is now open for the new Forest School. An open house is happening on Nov. 6 at noon.

The school will officially open in the fall of 2022.