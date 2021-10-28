Local Mother Brings Nutritional Smoothie Options to Duluth

Cooking Connection: Banana Bread Smoothie with 'Oh So Smoothie'

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Meteorologist Ken Slama meets up with Katie Dague of ‘Oh So Smoothie’ to see what smoothie creations she has to offer.

Stepping away from more traditional smoothies, Katie combines fresh ingredients to whip up a banana bread smoothie.

If you like banana bread, then you will find this smoothie to be delicious, just as Ken did.

