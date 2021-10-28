Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue Looking for More Fosters, Adopters

Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue Looks to Break Down the Stigma Surrounding 'Bully Breeds'

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking to make a big impact in the lives of animals this month, look no further.

October serves as Pit Bull Awareness Month. It’s a time when activists and rescue operations spread the word of positivity.

Twin Cities-based Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue serves the entire state with a mission of taking rescued pit bulls in and pairing them with the right family.

The dogs are often brought from shelters in Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia where they would likely be put down.

Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue requires potential adopters to go through an extensive questionnaire and vetting process before a team meets to decide if the family is right for the animal.

Currently, they’re in need of foster families and adopters as they’re seeing a large influx of Pit Bulls getting transferred north.

“Our adoption process, we definitely do base it on best fit versus first-come, first-serve, so that we know we’re placing the right dogs with the right families so everyone can be set up for a better chance at success,” said Natalie Mackowick, volunteer coordinator with Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue.

Throughout October, Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue has chosen Della to be their ‘dog of the month.’

By purchasing the mustard yellow t-shirt online, all proceeds will go to support Della’s mission for success in finding a new home.