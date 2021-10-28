Rotation of Quarterbacks to Continue for UMD Football Team

Head coach Curt Wiese admits it's not what they do traditionally, but he's not worried about any of the three needing to get into a rhythm on any given drive.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team has had a different look on offense in the past few weeks.

The Bulldogs are rotating John Larson, Logan Graetz and Garrett Olson at the quarterback position. Head coach Curt Wiese admits it’s not what they do traditionally, but he’s not worried about any of the three needing to get into a rhythm on any given drive.

“We’re trying to make that transition from the quarterbacks not in a fashion where we’re bringing in Garret or Logan in a spot where they’re going to need to come in and throw one pass and then get off the field. We’re repping that stuff all the way throughout the week in practice to make sure that those guys are comfortable coming in and out of the game. Bottom line is whether you’re in a rhythm or not, you need to be able to come in and perform,” said Wiese.

UMD will travel to Minot State this weekend.