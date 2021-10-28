Second Harvest Food Bank Needs Volunteers For ‘Fresh Connect’

DULUTH, Minn. — Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is looking for volunteers for its new program.

Fresh Connect is a new initiative aimed at rescuing food for local families.

Volunteers will go out to local retailers and restaurants and pick up food to deliver either directly to food shelves, soup kitchens or the food bank.

Throughout the pandemic and as we get closer to the holiday season, staff at the food bank are trying to make sure less fortunate families have plenty of food to go around.

“We’re seeing an uptick right now regionally in food shelf use. So that says we’re going to see higher demand. So this will really add a lot of capacity to the food rescue we are already doing,” Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Executive Director, Shaye Moris says.

The food bank is looking for 10 to 12 volunteers to rescue fresh produce and prepare meals that can go right to a family’s home or a soup kitchen.