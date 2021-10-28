Second Harvest Launches New Program to Rescue Food for Local Families

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank announced Thursday it is launching a new program to rescue food for local families.

Through the program, called “Fresh Connect,” volunteers can pick up food from convenience stores, retailers, restaurants, and caterers and deliver it to local food shelves, on-site meal programs, or the food bank directly.

“The pandemic has affected so many in our region,” shares Share Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. “This summer we piloted ‘Fresh Connect’ with a handful of dedicated volunteers and feel it has good potential to provide even more food to local families.”

Second Harvest says they estimate the new program could result in thousands of new meals each month.

“With new donors like Costco coming into our market, we need to ensure our truck capacity for large donations,” Moris says. “Volunteers picking up food donations in smaller, personal vehicles would help us increase our efficiency, serve our current donors more effectively, reach new donors, and ensure fresher food from donation to end recipient.”

Second Harvest is looking for 10 to 12 volunteers for “Fresh Connect” which will be available nearly every day of the week throughout Duluth, Superior, and surrounding communities.

If you are interested in volunteering and would like additional information including requirements or an application, click here.