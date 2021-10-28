The Duluth Fire Department is Hiring

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department is hiring for two different positions and encouraging people to apply now.

The fire department has open positions for a traditional entry-level firefighter and lateral firefighter role.

The traditional entry-level firefighter job listing requires applicants to pass the written entry exam held at Lake Superior College on December 3rd. The lateral positions are open to firefighters with three or more years of experience and do not take the written exam. Both of the positions do require applicants to pass the physical exam.

The fire department currently has three open positions but expects to have up to 15 by the end of the year.

“One thing is that it’s kind of unique this time is that it’s a consortium test, so of course we’re looking to hire, but a candidate could take this test at Lake Superior College, and then they’d be eligible to apply for Cloquet area fire district, Hibbing fire, Virginia fire, Duluth fire, or Superior fire,” said Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj. “So that’s kind of a unique opportunity that we haven’t participated in in the past.”

Visit the City of Duluth website for current and future open job positions with the Duluth Fire Department.