UMD Volleyball Swept at Home by St. Cloud State

Sophomore Grace Daak led the way with nine kills as UMD will look to rebound Saturday afternoon at Bemidji State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team saw their five-match win streak snapped at the hands of St. Cloud State as they Huskies swept the Bulldogs 3-0 Thursday night at Romano Gym.

